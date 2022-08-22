Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is expecting 3.22% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) kicked off on August 19, 2022, at the price of $3.62, down -5.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.64 and dropped to $3.42 before settling in for the closing price of $3.74. Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has traded in a range of $1.94-$6.60.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.80%. With a float of $280.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.67 million.

The firm has a total of 47 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 52.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 24, was worth 29,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.92, taking the stock ownership to the 74,394 shares.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -13.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 48.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Uranium Energy Corp., UEC], we can find that recorded value of 9.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.75. The third major resistance level sits at $3.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.20.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.11 billion has total of 286,287K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -14,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,890 K and last quarter income was 7,340 K.