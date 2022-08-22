Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On August 19, 2022, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) opened at $6.91, lower -6.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.9499 and dropped to $6.475 before settling in for the closing price of $7.07. Price fluctuations for VMEO have ranged from $5.33 to $41.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.90% at the time writing. With a float of $149.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1219 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.09, operating margin of -15.58, and the pretax margin is -13.26.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vimeo Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.71%.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -13.47 while generating a return on equity of -23.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vimeo Inc. (VMEO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.86 in the near term. At $7.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.91.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

There are currently 166,194K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 391,680 K according to its annual income of -52,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 110,980 K and its income totaled -26,500 K.