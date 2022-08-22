Search
Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is -3.64% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

August 19, 2022, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) trading session started at the price of $1.20, that was -20.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.33 and dropped to $1.07 before settling in for the closing price of $1.45. A 52-week range for BBIG has been $0.67 – $8.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -9.40%. With a float of $181.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $233.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vinco Ventures Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 12.84%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 500,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 329,756 shares.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

The latest stats from [Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 90.09 million was superior to 29.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 17.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 264.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4747, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6801.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are 233,141K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 305.40 million. As of now, sales total 9,790 K while income totals -713,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,530 K while its last quarter net income were -372,950 K.

Sana Meer
