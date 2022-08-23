12.87% volatility in ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) last month: This is a red flag warning

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) on August 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2185, soaring 4.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.233 and dropped to $0.206 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Within the past 52 weeks, PIXY’s price has moved between $0.17 and $2.03.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 22.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.70%. With a float of $30.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 77 employees.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Staffing & Employment Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ShiftPixy Inc. is 40.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Trading Performance Indicators

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34

Technical Analysis of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, ShiftPixy Inc.’s (PIXY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 215.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2530, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6540. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2344 in the near term. At $0.2472, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2614. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2074, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1932. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1804.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.08 million based on 38,335K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,420 K and income totals -29,880 K. The company made 9,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.