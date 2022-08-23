14.32% percent quarterly performance for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on August 22, 2022, with Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock priced at $33.25, down -4.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.065 and dropped to $32.90 before settling in for the closing price of $34.45. RIVN’s price has ranged from $19.25 to $179.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.90%. With a float of $796.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10422 employees.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 64.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 65,342. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,753 shares at a rate of $37.27, taking the stock ownership to the 79,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $29.31, making the entire transaction worth $1,172,400. This insider now owns 92,616 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 61.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.93, a number that is poised to hit -1.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Looking closely at Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), its last 5-days average volume was 11.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 18.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.78. Second resistance stands at $34.51. The third major resistance level sits at $34.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.45.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.56 billion, the company has a total of 900,552K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,000 K while annual income is -4,688 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 364,000 K while its latest quarter income was -1,712 M.