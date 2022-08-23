Search
Steve Mayer
$257.77K in average volume shows that FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) is heading in the right direction

On August 22, 2022, FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) opened at $0.43, higher 11.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.577 and dropped to $0.364 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Price fluctuations for FNHC have ranged from $0.26 to $3.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -4.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.50% at the time writing. With a float of $14.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.46 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 341 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FedNat Holding Company is 19.60%, while institutional ownership is 26.20%.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.35) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -41.99 while generating a return on equity of -94.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -5.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.32

Technical Analysis of FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 0.93 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, FedNat Holding Company’s (FNHC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3497, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9952. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5500 in the near term. At $0.6700, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7630. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3370, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2440. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1240.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) Key Stats

There are currently 17,519K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 245,550 K according to its annual income of -103,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 42,240 K and its income totaled -43,910 K.

