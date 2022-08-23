$51.14K in average volume shows that Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) is heading in the right direction

August 22, 2022, Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) trading session started at the price of $2.10, that was 35.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.30 and dropped to $2.0956 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. A 52-week range for BON has been $1.51 – $12.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.90%. With a float of $3.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 93 employees.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bon Natural Life Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Bon Natural Life Limited is 52.29%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70

Technical Analysis of Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)

Looking closely at Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON), its last 5-days average volume was 1.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Bon Natural Life Limited’s (BON) raw stochastic average was set at 25.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.82. However, in the short run, Bon Natural Life Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.01. Second resistance stands at $5.26. The third major resistance level sits at $6.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.85.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Key Stats

There are 8,330K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.30 million. As of now, sales total 25,490 K while income totals 4,590 K.