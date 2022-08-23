Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s (AXL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

August 22, 2022, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) trading session started at the price of $10.64, that was -7.74% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.71 and dropped to $10.04 before settling in for the closing price of $10.98. A 52-week range for AXL has been $6.36 – $11.96.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 101.00%. With a float of $112.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.50 million.

The firm has a total of 18000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.24, operating margin of +5.57, and the pretax margin is +0.02.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +0.11 while generating a return on equity of 1.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.91% during the next five years compared to -56.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., AXL], we can find that recorded value of 1.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s (AXL) raw stochastic average was set at 67.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.96. The third major resistance level sits at $11.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.21.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Key Stats

There are 114,551K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.19 billion. As of now, sales total 5,157 M while income totals 5,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,438 M while its last quarter net income were 22,900 K.

