Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) last year’s performance of -11.29% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

August 22, 2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) trading session started at the price of $94.40, that was -3.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.02 and dropped to $92.36 before settling in for the closing price of $95.95. A 52-week range for AMD has been $71.60 – $164.46.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 30.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.70%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.25, operating margin of +22.38, and the pretax margin is +22.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 12,502,500. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 125,000 shares at a rate of $100.02, taking the stock ownership to the 2,926,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s SVP & GM DESG sold 824 for $99.31, making the entire transaction worth $81,831. This insider now owns 276,816 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.91) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 47.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.80% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Looking closely at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), its last 5-days average volume was 65.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 100.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.14.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 39.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $111.53. However, in the short run, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $94.45. Second resistance stands at $96.07. The third major resistance level sits at $97.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $89.13.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

There are 1,614,321K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 156.89 billion. As of now, sales total 16,434 M while income totals 3,162 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,550 M while its last quarter net income were 447,000 K.