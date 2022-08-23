Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -15.88%

On August 22, 2022, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) opened at $0.109, lower -7.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1182 and dropped to $0.0999 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Price fluctuations for ALNA have ranged from $0.07 to $1.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.10% at the time writing. With a float of $120.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21 workers is very important to gauge.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.15%, while institutional ownership is 7.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 32,666. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 40,328 shares at a rate of $0.81, taking the stock ownership to the 288,576 shares.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -234.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)

The latest stats from [Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., ALNA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.62 million was inferior to 14.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ALNA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1420, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3474. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1140. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1253. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1323. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0957, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0887. The third support level lies at $0.0774 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Key Stats

There are currently 122,083K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -48,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -8,435 K.