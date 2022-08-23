AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) volume exceeds 3.3 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

August 22, 2022, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) trading session started at the price of $2.20, that was -3.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.38 and dropped to $2.08 before settling in for the closing price of $2.21. A 52-week range for AMTD has been $1.01 – $12.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.60%. With a float of $152.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39 employees.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.11) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Looking closely at AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD), its last 5-days average volume was 21.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 259.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 276.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.71.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

There are 245,610K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 910.42 million. As of now, sales total 196,060 K while income totals 157,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 430,149 K while its last quarter net income were 410,629 K.