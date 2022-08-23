Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.68 million

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) kicked off on August 22, 2022, at the price of $2.54, down -4.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.745 and dropped to $2.39 before settling in for the closing price of $2.66. Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has traded in a range of $1.16-$6.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 21.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.60%. With a float of $284.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 299 employees.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 72,402. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.62, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $16,000. This insider now owns 13,894 shares in total.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Looking closely at Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO), its last 5-days average volume was 10.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.41. However, in the short run, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.73. Second resistance stands at $2.92. The third major resistance level sits at $3.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.02.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 803.84 million has total of 289,697K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,980 K in contrast with the sum of -72,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,670 K and last quarter income was -32,160 K.