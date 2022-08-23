Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 20 Days SMA touches 0.73%: The odds favor the bear

August 22, 2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) trading session started at the price of $75.33, that was -1.04% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.86 and dropped to $74.35 before settling in for the closing price of $75.33. A 52-week range for BMY has been $53.22 – $80.59.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 178.00%. With a float of $2.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.13 billion.

The firm has a total of 32200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.69, operating margin of +20.57, and the pretax margin is +17.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks. The insider ownership of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 2,221,200. In this transaction Board Chair and CEO of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $74.04, taking the stock ownership to the 551,104 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 65,000 for $74.89, making the entire transaction worth $4,867,850. This insider now owns 308,627 shares in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.79) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +15.08 while generating a return on equity of 18.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 178.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.88% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BMY], we can find that recorded value of 6.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 13.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) raw stochastic average was set at 31.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $75.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $76.43. The third major resistance level sits at $77.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Key Stats

There are 2,135,255K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 156.69 billion. As of now, sales total 46,385 M while income totals 6,994 M. Its latest quarter income was 11,887 M while its last quarter net income were 1,421 M.