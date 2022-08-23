Search
Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) volume exceeds 3.13 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

August 22, 2022, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) trading session started at the price of $1.45, that was -8.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4657 and dropped to $1.34 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. A 52-week range for CENN has been $1.05 – $14.17.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -38.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 99.00%. With a float of $161.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.09 million.

In an organization with 260 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cenntro Electric Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.40%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 42.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6386, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1761. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4238. Second resistance stands at $1.5076. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5495. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2981, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2562. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1724.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

There are 261,308K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 369.24 million. As of now, sales total 8,580 K while income totals -16,420 K.

