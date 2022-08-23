Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) average volume reaches $1.75M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On August 22, 2022, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) opened at $64.21, lower -7.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.40 and dropped to $62.53 before settling in for the closing price of $67.77. Price fluctuations for COUP have ranged from $50.54 to $270.79 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 40.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.50% at the time writing. With a float of $75.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3076 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.62, operating margin of -33.59, and the pretax margin is -51.25.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 377,980. In this transaction Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 5,018 shares at a rate of $75.32, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s EVP Global Sales sold 290 for $58.08, making the entire transaction worth $16,842. This insider now owns 7,909 shares in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -52.26 while generating a return on equity of -39.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.80% during the next five years compared to -22.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Looking closely at Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.03.

During the past 100 days, Coupa Software Incorporated’s (COUP) raw stochastic average was set at 19.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.94. However, in the short run, Coupa Software Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.53. Second resistance stands at $66.40. The third major resistance level sits at $67.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.79.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Key Stats

There are currently 75,551K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 725,290 K according to its annual income of -379,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 196,370 K and its income totaled -81,470 K.