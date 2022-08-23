Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) 20 Days SMA touches -15.98%: The odds favor the bear

August 22, 2022, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) trading session started at the price of $0.313, that was -11.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.313 and dropped to $0.2701 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. A 52-week range for VINO has been $0.28 – $4.93.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 26.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 81.50%. With a float of $12.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 80 employees.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is 16.30%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Looking closely at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4667, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6803. However, in the short run, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3040. Second resistance stands at $0.3299. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3469. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2611, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2441. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2182.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Key Stats

There are 17,253K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.11 million. As of now, sales total 4,920 K while income totals -2,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 430 K while its last quarter net income were -2,200 K.