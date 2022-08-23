GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) kicked off at the price of $3.87: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On August 22, 2022, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) opened at $3.56, higher 10.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.96 and dropped to $3.42 before settling in for the closing price of $3.51. Price fluctuations for GRNA have ranged from $1.91 to $15.80 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With a float of $70.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.26 million.

The firm has a total of 312 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 24.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 11,999,998. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,061,224 shares at a rate of $3.92, taking the stock ownership to the 15,919,155 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 6,505,102 for $3.92, making the entire transaction worth $25,500,000. This insider now owns 22,348,123 shares in total.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -16.79.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1654.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96

Technical Analysis of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, GRNA], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (GRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 20.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.29. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.00.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Key Stats

There are currently 123,199K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 496.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -15,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 260 K and its income totaled -38,210 K.