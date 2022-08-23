Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) kicked off at the price of $3.87: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On August 22, 2022, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) opened at $3.56, higher 10.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.96 and dropped to $3.42 before settling in for the closing price of $3.51. Price fluctuations for GRNA have ranged from $1.91 to $15.80 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $70.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.26 million.

The firm has a total of 312 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 24.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 11,999,998. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,061,224 shares at a rate of $3.92, taking the stock ownership to the 15,919,155 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 6,505,102 for $3.92, making the entire transaction worth $25,500,000. This insider now owns 22,348,123 shares in total.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -16.79.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1654.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96

Technical Analysis of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, GRNA], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (GRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 20.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.29. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.00.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Key Stats

There are currently 123,199K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 496.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -15,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 260 K and its income totaled -38,210 K.

Sana Meer
Sana Meer

