Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) 20 Days SMA touches -24.51%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on August 22, 2022, with Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) stock priced at $0.5433, up 6.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5799 and dropped to $0.5022 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. HSDT’s price has ranged from $0.45 to $15.45 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.50%. With a float of $3.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19 employees.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17, was worth 26,789. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 5,100 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 53,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer bought 3,000 for $5.31, making the entire transaction worth $15,929. This insider now owns 3,937 shares in total.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Looking closely at Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT), its last 5-days average volume was 5.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 534.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 248.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0768, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4960. However, in the short run, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5859. Second resistance stands at $0.6217. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6636. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5082, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4663. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4305.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.95 million, the company has a total of 3,798K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 520 K while annual income is -18,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 190 K while its latest quarter income was -4,350 K.