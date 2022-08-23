Investors must take note of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) performance last week, which was 46.24%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) on August 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.24, soaring 64.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.59 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Within the past 52 weeks, ANPC’s price has moved between $0.20 and $4.01.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.30%. With a float of $16.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 89 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.13, operating margin of -589.60, and the pretax margin is -674.96.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is 12.06%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -659.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06 and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.49 million, its volume of 20.06 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) raw stochastic average was set at 39.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 217.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 129.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2790, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6990. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5507 in the near term. At $0.7454, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9007. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2007, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0454.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.73 million based on 19,378K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,820 K and income totals -18,630 K. The company made 310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.