Last month’s performance of -10.31% for Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is certainly impressive

August 22, 2022, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) trading session started at the price of $0.16, that was -11.58% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.17 and dropped to $0.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. A 52-week range for RMED has been $0.15 – $3.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.10%. With a float of $31.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6990.91, operating margin of -133027.27, and the pretax margin is -123895.45.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 7,032. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 2,684 shares at a rate of $2.62, taking the stock ownership to the 23,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 8,149 for $2.62, making the entire transaction worth $21,350. This insider now owns 66,721 shares in total.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -123913.64 while generating a return on equity of -156.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 295.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) saw its 5-day average volume 3.04 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s (RMED) raw stochastic average was set at 0.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 167.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2619, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8005. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1611 in the near term. At $0.1785, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1891. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1331, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1225. The third support level lies at $0.1051 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Key Stats

There are 32,300K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.98 million. As of now, sales total 20 K while income totals -25,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -5,500 K.