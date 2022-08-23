Search
Last month’s performance of 12.50% for Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is certainly impressive

On August 22, 2022, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) opened at $0.397, higher 15.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.49 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Price fluctuations for VS have ranged from $0.35 to $5.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -79.90% at the time writing. With a float of $18.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.71 million.

In an organization with 6 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Versus Systems Inc. is 12.77%, while institutional ownership is 15.50%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1873.29 while generating a return on equity of -105.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Versus Systems Inc. (VS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.29 million. That was better than the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Versus Systems Inc.’s (VS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4507, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4109. However, in the short run, Versus Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4967. Second resistance stands at $0.5433. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3433. The third support level lies at $0.2967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Key Stats

There are currently 12,259K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 770 K according to its annual income of -17,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 320 K and its income totaled -2,580 K.

