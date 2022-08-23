Last month’s performance of 23.90% for Volcon Inc. (VLCN) is certainly impressive

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) on August 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.13, plunging -18.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.1364 and dropped to $1.88 before settling in for the closing price of $2.42. Within the past 52 weeks, VLCN’s price has moved between $0.95 and $17.96.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.40%. With a float of $10.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.51 million.

In an organization with 75 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2371.62, operating margin of -8729.54, and the pretax margin is -8940.15.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Volcon Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 3.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 4,928. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 3,650 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 3,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer bought 20,000 for $1.16, making the entire transaction worth $23,180. This insider now owns 350,031 shares in total.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8940.15 while generating a return on equity of -1,554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 23.93 million. That was better than the volume of 1.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Volcon Inc.’s (VLCN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.53. However, in the short run, Volcon Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.11. Second resistance stands at $2.25. The third major resistance level sits at $2.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.74. The third support level lies at $1.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.46 million based on 24,346K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 450 K and income totals -40,130 K. The company made 1,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.