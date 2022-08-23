Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) to new highs

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) kicked off on August 22, 2022, at the price of $21.20, down -4.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.28 and dropped to $20.30 before settling in for the closing price of $5.36. Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has traded in a range of $4.49-$8.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 2.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.00%. With a float of $642.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $655.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 230 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.38, operating margin of -34.14, and the pretax margin is -32.86.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 49,997. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 9,157 shares at a rate of $5.46, taking the stock ownership to the 1,107,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 11,000 for $8.17, making the entire transaction worth $89,870. This insider now owns 224,626 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +30.03 while generating a return on equity of 12.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Looking closely at DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 20.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.69. However, in the short run, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.28. Second resistance stands at $5.42. The third major resistance level sits at $5.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.79.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.48 billion has total of 656,260K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 965,800 K in contrast with the sum of -310,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 289,410 K and last quarter income was -21,560 K.