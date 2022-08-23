No matter how cynical the overall market is, Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) performance over the last week is recorded -14.75%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) kicked off on August 22, 2022, at the price of $0.896, down -6.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9184 and dropped to $0.831 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Over the past 52 weeks, HIPO has traded in a range of $0.73-$6.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -442.80%. With a float of $470.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $566.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 706 employees.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Hippo Holdings Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24, was worth 101,299. In this transaction President of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $3.75, taking the stock ownership to the 2,905,609 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $22,320. This insider now owns 11,813 shares in total.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -407.24 while generating a return on equity of -69.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -442.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hippo Holdings Inc.’s (HIPO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO)

Looking closely at Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Hippo Holdings Inc.’s (HIPO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8733, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9271. However, in the short run, Hippo Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8979. Second resistance stands at $0.9518. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9853. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8105, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7770. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7231.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 519.21 million has total of 568,104K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 91,200 K in contrast with the sum of -371,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 28,700 K and last quarter income was -73,500 K.