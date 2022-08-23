Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) performance over the last week is recorded -4.31%

August 22, 2022, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) trading session started at the price of $31.78, that was -0.28% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.895 and dropped to $31.665 before settling in for the closing price of $31.81. A 52-week range for HSBC has been $24.31 – $38.61.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 222.50%. With a float of $3.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.99 billion.

In an organization with 218866 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HSBC Holdings plc stocks. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 42.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.35. However, in the short run, HSBC Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.85. Second resistance stands at $31.99. The third major resistance level sits at $32.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.40.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

There are 4,062,441K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 129.70 billion. As of now, sales total 62,297 M while income totals 13,917 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,772 M while its last quarter net income were 5,486 M.

