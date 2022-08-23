No matter how cynical the overall market is, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) performance over the last week is recorded -9.29%

A new trading day began on August 22, 2022, with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) stock priced at $10.17, down -2.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.24 and dropped to $9.91 before settling in for the closing price of $10.37. TEVA’s price has ranged from $6.78 to $11.34 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -6.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 110.30%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34713 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.10, operating margin of +19.36, and the pretax margin is +4.15.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 525,590. In this transaction Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 58,163 shares at a rate of $9.04, taking the stock ownership to the 2,974 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Executive VP, Global R&D sold 130,000 for $8.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,068,067. This insider now owns 1,387 shares in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.63 while generating a return on equity of 4.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 39.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Looking closely at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA), its last 5-days average volume was 18.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 10.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 74.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.61. However, in the short run, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.30. Second resistance stands at $10.43. The third major resistance level sits at $10.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.87 billion, the company has a total of 1,103,330K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,878 M while annual income is 417,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,786 M while its latest quarter income was -232,000 K.