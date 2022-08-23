No matter how cynical the overall market is, The Kroger Co. (KR) performance over the last week is recorded 5.47%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) kicked off on August 22, 2022, at the price of $49.57, up 1.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.175 and dropped to $49.55 before settling in for the closing price of $49.50. Over the past 52 weeks, KR has traded in a range of $38.22-$62.78.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 3.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -33.60%. With a float of $710.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $722.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 420000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.96, operating margin of +2.71, and the pretax margin is +1.49.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of The Kroger Co. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 82.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 2,917,774. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 50,283 shares at a rate of $58.03, taking the stock ownership to the 163,956 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 07, when Company’s Senior Vice President and CIO sold 34,812 for $59.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,071,244. This insider now owns 140,477 shares in total.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.3) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +1.19 while generating a return on equity of 17.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.89% during the next five years compared to 1.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Kroger Co.’s (KR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Kroger Co. (KR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.82 million, its volume of 6.54 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, The Kroger Co.’s (KR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.35 in the near term. At $50.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.10.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.95 billion has total of 715,560K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 137,888 M in contrast with the sum of 1,655 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 44,600 M and last quarter income was 664,000 K.