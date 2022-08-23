No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) performance over the last week is recorded -17.48%

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) kicked off on August 22, 2022, at the price of $3.66, down -5.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.66 and dropped to $3.51 before settling in for the closing price of $3.74. Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has traded in a range of $3.00-$14.27.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 98.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.30%. With a float of $513.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $513.97 million.

The firm has a total of 1800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Tilray Brands Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 13.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 1,081,675. In this transaction Director of this company sold 350,000 shares at a rate of $3.09, taking the stock ownership to the 7,624,196 shares.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2021, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tilray Brands Inc.’s (TLRY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tilray Brands Inc., TLRY], we can find that recorded value of 31.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 29.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Tilray Brands Inc.’s (TLRY) raw stochastic average was set at 8.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.72. The third major resistance level sits at $3.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.33.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.05 billion has total of 536,391K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 628,370 K in contrast with the sum of -476,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 153,330 K and last quarter income was -478,140 K.