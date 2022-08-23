Search
Now that Houston American Energy Corp.’s volume has hit 3.98 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On August 22, 2022, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) opened at $3.90, higher 13.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.40 and dropped to $3.83 before settling in for the closing price of $3.86. Price fluctuations for HUSA have ranged from $1.07 to $16.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 51.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.20% at the time writing. With a float of $8.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.46, operating margin of -77.75, and the pretax margin is -76.80.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Houston American Energy Corp. is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 699,304. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 564,000 shares at a rate of $1.24, taking the stock ownership to the 250,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 406,000 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $566,573. This insider now owns 814,000 shares in total.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -76.80 while generating a return on equity of -12.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 42.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) saw its 5-day average volume 4.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) raw stochastic average was set at 28.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 147.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.58 in the near term. At $4.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.44.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Key Stats

There are currently 9,928K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,330 K according to its annual income of -1,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 420 K and its income totaled -170 K.

Trading Directions

