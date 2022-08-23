Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) kicked off at the price of $0.48: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) on August 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.567, plunging -12.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.567 and dropped to $0.4701 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Within the past 52 weeks, OTMO’s price has moved between $0.55 and $8.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.40%. With a float of $65.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.19 million.

The firm has a total of 128 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -149.51, operating margin of -2088.91, and the pretax margin is -1782.47.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is 29.67%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1795.36 while generating a return on equity of -23.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Otonomo Technologies Ltd., OTMO], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8923, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0375. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5414. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6026. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6383. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4445, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4088. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3476.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 63.47 million based on 133,007K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,720 K and income totals -30,930 K. The company made 1,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -65,641 K in sales during its previous quarter.