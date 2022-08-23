Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is expecting 24.41% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) kicked off on August 22, 2022, at the price of $33.76, up 5.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.59 and dropped to $33.43 before settling in for the closing price of $33.39. Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has traded in a range of $12.59-$37.44.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 154.60%. With a float of $236.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.49 million.

The firm has a total of 527 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.98, operating margin of +36.46, and the pretax margin is +11.23.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Range Resources Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 50,306. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $31.44, taking the stock ownership to the 10,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s SVP, Principal Accting Officer sold 10,000 for $36.17, making the entire transaction worth $361,700. This insider now owns 332,033 shares in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.26) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 21.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.52% during the next five years compared to 20.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Range Resources Corporation, RRC], we can find that recorded value of 3.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) raw stochastic average was set at 83.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.85. The third major resistance level sits at $38.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.64.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.47 billion has total of 262,886K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,930 M in contrast with the sum of 411,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,225 M and last quarter income was 452,860 K.