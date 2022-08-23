Recent developments with Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.64 cents.

On August 22, 2022, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) opened at $39.72, lower -1.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.99 and dropped to $39.395 before settling in for the closing price of $39.96. Price fluctuations for KDP have ranged from $32.44 to $41.31 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 14.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.30% at the time writing. With a float of $838.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

In an organization with 27500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.40, operating margin of +22.61, and the pretax margin is +22.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 517,213. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company bought 12,979 shares at a rate of $39.85, taking the stock ownership to the 90,853 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Director sold 3,500 for $38.60, making the entire transaction worth $135,100. This insider now owns 27,001 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +16.92 while generating a return on equity of 8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.09% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 77.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.92. However, in the short run, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.85. Second resistance stands at $40.22. The third major resistance level sits at $40.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.03. The third support level lies at $38.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

There are currently 1,416,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 56.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,683 M according to its annual income of 2,146 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,554 M and its income totaled 218,000 K.