Recent developments with Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.06 cents.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) kicked off on August 22, 2022, at the price of $29.77, up 5.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.83 and dropped to $29.27 before settling in for the closing price of $29.92. Over the past 52 weeks, VNOM has traded in a range of $16.79-$35.85.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 44.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 129.80%. With a float of $62.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.62 million.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Viper Energy Partners LP is 15.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 1,769,360. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $35.39, taking the stock ownership to the 940,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for $35.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,769,360. This insider now owns 940,493 shares in total.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by -$0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.26% during the next five years compared to 53.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Viper Energy Partners LP’s (VNOM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Viper Energy Partners LP’s (VNOM) raw stochastic average was set at 66.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.58 in the near term. At $33.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.36. The third support level lies at $27.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.42 billion has total of 165,918K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 504,920 K in contrast with the sum of 57,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 239,320 K and last quarter income was 34,020 K.