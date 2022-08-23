Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) with a beta value of 0.91 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on August 22, 2022, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock priced at $6.355, down -2.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.36 and dropped to $6.25 before settling in for the closing price of $6.40. SIRI’s price has ranged from $5.69 to $6.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 11.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 916.90%. With a float of $663.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.93 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5590 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.09, operating margin of +23.40, and the pretax margin is +17.55.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 2,755,850. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of this company sold 408,274 shares at a rate of $6.75, taking the stock ownership to the 791,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 40,793 for $6.51, making the entire transaction worth $265,562. This insider now owns 1,111,973 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 916.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.18% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 106.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 19.12 million, its volume of 14.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 49.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.33 in the near term. At $6.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.11.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.72 billion, the company has a total of 3,894,220K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,696 M while annual income is 1,314 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,253 M while its latest quarter income was 292,000 K.