Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 6,728 M

On August 22, 2022, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) opened at $37.25, lower -1.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.49 and dropped to $36.93 before settling in for the closing price of $37.88. Price fluctuations for LUV have ranged from $34.36 to $56.33 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -4.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 129.50% at the time writing. With a float of $591.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $593.00 million.

In an organization with 62333 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.34, operating margin of -7.82, and the pretax margin is +8.39.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 105,098. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,300 shares at a rate of $45.70, taking the stock ownership to the 23,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 540 for $43.88, making the entire transaction worth $23,697. This insider now owns 24,442 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.18) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.19 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 19.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.90. However, in the short run, Southwest Airlines Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.66. Second resistance stands at $37.86. The third major resistance level sits at $38.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.54.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

There are currently 593,350K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,790 M according to its annual income of 977,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,728 M and its income totaled 760,000 K.