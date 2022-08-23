Search
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) kicked off at the price of $25.25: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

August 22, 2022, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) trading session started at the price of $24.76, that was 1.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.37 and dropped to $24.44 before settling in for the closing price of $24.99. A 52-week range for SBLK has been $17.80 – $33.99.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 45.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.70%. With a float of $93.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.22 million.

The firm has a total of 181 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 55.70%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.47) by $0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.70, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Star Bulk Carriers Corp., SBLK], we can find that recorded value of 2.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (SBLK) raw stochastic average was set at 34.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.95. The third major resistance level sits at $26.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.74.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Key Stats

There are 102,295K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.67 billion. As of now, sales total 1,427 M while income totals 680,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 417,330 K while its last quarter net income were 200,150 K.

