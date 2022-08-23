TAL Education Group (TAL) last year’s performance of -10.53% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) on August 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.40, soaring 4.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.65 and dropped to $4.37 before settling in for the closing price of $4.40. Within the past 52 weeks, TAL’s price has moved between $1.60 and $5.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 33.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -828.30%. With a float of $500.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $646.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16200 employees.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TAL Education Group is 83.90%, while institutional ownership is 62.70%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 2/27/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -828.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

TAL Education Group (TAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Looking closely at TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, TAL Education Group’s (TAL) raw stochastic average was set at 69.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.87. However, in the short run, TAL Education Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.70. Second resistance stands at $4.82. The third major resistance level sits at $4.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.14.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.01 billion based on 644,869K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,391 M and income totals -1,136 M. The company made 224,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -43,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.