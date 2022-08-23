Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,092 K

A new trading day began on August 22, 2022, with Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) stock priced at $0.822, up 8.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $0.8008 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. TAOP’s price has ranged from $0.80 to $4.12 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 19.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.10%. With a float of $10.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.16 million.

In an organization with 58 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.60, operating margin of -35.07, and the pretax margin is -39.92.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Taoping Inc. is 31.09%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -39.95 while generating a return on equity of -171.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.00% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Taoping Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03 and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was better than the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Taoping Inc.’s (TAOP) raw stochastic average was set at 12.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9961, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6311. However, in the short run, Taoping Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1409. Second resistance stands at $1.3600. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5301. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7517, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5816. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3625.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.09 million, the company has a total of 15,591K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,850 K while annual income is -9,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,092 K while its latest quarter income was -171 K.