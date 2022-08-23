TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) is expecting 68.05% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on August 22, 2022, with TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX: TRX) stock priced at $0.48, up 8.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.47 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. TRX’s price has ranged from $0.26 to $0.53 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.00%. With a float of $268.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $274.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 88 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of TRX Gold Corporation is 2.61%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -9.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX: TRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TRX Gold Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of TRX Gold Corporation (TRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.12 million, its volume of 0.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, TRX Gold Corporation’s (TRX) raw stochastic average was set at 99.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4106, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3744. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5297 in the near term. At $0.5456, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5754. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4840, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4542. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4383.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX: TRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 142.22 million, the company has a total of 276,136K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -4,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,730 K while its latest quarter income was 1,970 K.