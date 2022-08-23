Search
United States Steel Corporation (X) kicked off at the price of $22.61: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) kicked off on August 22, 2022, at the price of $22.61, down -2.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.83 and dropped to $22.34 before settling in for the closing price of $23.14. Over the past 52 weeks, X has traded in a range of $16.41-$39.25.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 14.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 351.30%. With a float of $234.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.69, operating margin of +22.79, and the pretax margin is +21.25.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of United States Steel Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 115,665. In this transaction VP, Controller & CAO of this company sold 3,505 shares at a rate of $33.00, taking the stock ownership to the 23,913 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s SVP & CFO sold 2,217 for $38.00, making the entire transaction worth $84,246. This insider now owns 215,875 shares in total.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.86) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +20.42 while generating a return on equity of 65.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 351.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 48.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United States Steel Corporation’s (X) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.14, a number that is poised to hit 2.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United States Steel Corporation (X)

Looking closely at United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X), its last 5-days average volume was 8.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 15.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, United States Steel Corporation’s (X) raw stochastic average was set at 27.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.47. However, in the short run, United States Steel Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.85. Second resistance stands at $23.08. The third major resistance level sits at $23.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.87.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.49 billion has total of 237,227K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,275 M in contrast with the sum of 4,174 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,290 M and last quarter income was 978,000 K.

