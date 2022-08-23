VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,510 M

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) on August 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $34.28, plunging -1.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.43 and dropped to $33.86 before settling in for the closing price of $34.62. Within the past 52 weeks, VICI’s price has moved between $26.23 and $35.69.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.70%. With a float of $894.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $896.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 152 employees.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.47) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) saw its 5-day average volume 5.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 81.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.29 in the near term. At $34.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.15.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.11 billion based on 963,093K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,510 M and income totals 1,014 M. The company made 662,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -57,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.