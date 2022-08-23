Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is -0.54% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

August 22, 2022, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) trading session started at the price of $8.01, that was -8.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.24 and dropped to $7.5401 before settling in for the closing price of $8.30. A 52-week range for VUZI has been $3.88 – $16.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 44.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -25.80%. With a float of $59.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 106 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.41, operating margin of -301.68, and the pretax margin is -306.70.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vuzix Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Vuzix Corporation is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 45.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 9,636. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $6.42, taking the stock ownership to the 123,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,250 for $5.58, making the entire transaction worth $6,975. This insider now owns 2,820,613 shares in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -306.70 while generating a return on equity of -42.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 45.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

The latest stats from [Vuzix Corporation, VUZI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.9 million was inferior to 1.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) raw stochastic average was set at 56.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.50. The third major resistance level sits at $8.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.10. The third support level lies at $6.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Key Stats

There are 63,991K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 531.63 million. As of now, sales total 13,160 K while income totals -40,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,010 K while its last quarter net income were -10,020 K.