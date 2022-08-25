-22.73% percent quarterly performance for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is not indicative of the underlying story

On August 24, 2022, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) opened at $9.32, higher 1.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.4792 and dropped to $9.28 before settling in for the closing price of $9.34. Price fluctuations for SBSW have ranged from $8.67 to $20.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 40.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.00% at the time writing. With a float of $172.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $713.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 84981 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.16, operating margin of +34.19, and the pretax margin is +26.46.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sibanye Stillwater Limited is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +19.20 while generating a return on equity of 44.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.03% during the next five years compared to 39.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.66 and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.12 million, its volume of 3.25 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 8.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.53 in the near term. At $9.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.13.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

There are currently 707,505K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,658 M according to its annual income of 2,238 M.