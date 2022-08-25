$3.19M in average volume shows that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is heading in the right direction

On August 24, 2022, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) opened at $7.26, lower -0.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.29 and dropped to $7.19 before settling in for the closing price of $7.26. Price fluctuations for ARR have ranged from $5.57 to $11.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -2.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.40% at the time writing.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01, was worth 364,179. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 33,700 shares at a rate of $10.81, taking the stock ownership to the 55,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Co-CEO and President sold 28,763 for $10.80, making the entire transaction worth $310,750. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.8 million, its volume of 2.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 55.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.28 in the near term. At $7.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.08.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

There are currently 114,635K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 838.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,790 K according to its annual income of 15,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 48,080 K and its income totaled -58,590 K.