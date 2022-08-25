A major move is in the offing as Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) market cap hits 156.29 million

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) on August 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.30, soaring 3.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.71 and dropped to $3.125 before settling in for the closing price of $3.20. Within the past 52 weeks, HYFM’s price has moved between $2.27 and $56.31.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 205.90%. With a float of $37.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 709 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.17, operating margin of +3.61, and the pretax margin is -1.19.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 93,142. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,607,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s President sold 3,500 for $14.64, making the entire transaction worth $51,240. This insider now owns 274,225 shares in total.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +2.80 while generating a return on equity of 3.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Looking closely at Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 174.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.14. However, in the short run, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.63. Second resistance stands at $3.96. The third major resistance level sits at $4.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.46.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 156.29 million based on 45,094K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 479,420 K and income totals 13,420 K. The company made 97,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -203,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.