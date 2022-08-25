American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) with a beta value of 1.30 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on August 24, 2022, with American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) stock priced at $0.1393, down -0.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.143 and dropped to $0.1336 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. AVCT’s price has ranged from $0.13 to $4.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -184.30%. With a float of $92.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 356 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.29, operating margin of -251.65, and the pretax margin is -652.67.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 19.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 7,563. In this transaction Director of this company sold 41,667 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 916,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Director bought 250,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 21,423,995 shares in total.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -652.67 while generating a return on equity of -490.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -184.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.79

Technical Analysis of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT)

Looking closely at American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT), its last 5-days average volume was 8.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s (AVCT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9144. However, in the short run, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1440. Second resistance stands at $0.1482. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1534. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1346, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1294. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1252.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.67 million, the company has a total of 79,194K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,050 K while annual income is -161,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,720 K while its latest quarter income was 8,350 K.