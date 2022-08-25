AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 986,000 K

A new trading day began on August 24, 2022, with AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) stock priced at $15.13, up 1.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.43 and dropped to $15.0694 before settling in for the closing price of $15.23. AU’s price has ranged from $13.47 to $26.96 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has dropped its sales by -0.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -34.30%. With a float of $412.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $419.99 million.

In an organization with 30561 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.07, operating margin of +21.05, and the pretax margin is +17.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.44 while generating a return on equity of 15.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.89% during the next five years compared to 57.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33 and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 16.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.27. However, in the short run, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.53. Second resistance stands at $15.66. The third major resistance level sits at $15.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.81.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.61 billion, the company has a total of 417,501K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,029 M while annual income is 622,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 986,000 K while its latest quarter income was 153,000 K.