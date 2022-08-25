Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,439 M

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) on August 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $70.68, plunging -0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.05 and dropped to $70.28 before settling in for the closing price of $70.80. Within the past 52 weeks, CBSH’s price has moved between $61.81 and $74.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 3.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 55.80%. With a float of $116.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4579 workers is very important to gauge.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Commerce Bancshares Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 310,290. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 4,285 shares at a rate of $72.41, taking the stock ownership to the 184,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,000 for $70.45, making the entire transaction worth $140,894. This insider now owns 43,058 shares in total.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.95) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +37.45 while generating a return on equity of 15.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH)

The latest stats from [Commerce Bancshares Inc., CBSH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.62 million was superior to 0.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s (CBSH) raw stochastic average was set at 66.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.38. The third major resistance level sits at $71.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.40.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.47 billion based on 119,883K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,439 M and income totals 530,770 K. The company made 378,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 115,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.