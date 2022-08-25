Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.41% last month.

A new trading day began on August 24, 2022, with Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) stock priced at $28.64, down -1.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.72 and dropped to $28.255 before settling in for the closing price of $28.74. CUZ’s price has ranged from $27.61 to $42.41 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 23.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.10%.

In an organization with 294 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cousins Properties Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.97 million. That was better than the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 5.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.04. However, in the short run, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.61. Second resistance stands at $28.90. The third major resistance level sits at $29.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.97. The third support level lies at $27.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.35 billion, the company has a total of 151,434K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 755,070 K while annual income is 278,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 185,680 K while its latest quarter income was 34,050 K.