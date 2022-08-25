CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.66 million

CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) kicked off on August 24, 2022, at the price of $57.47, down -0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.75 and dropped to $56.77 before settling in for the closing price of $57.40. Over the past 52 weeks, CSGS has traded in a range of $45.23-$66.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 6.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.20%. With a float of $31.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.72, operating margin of +12.52, and the pretax margin is +9.65.

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CSG Systems International Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 573,923. In this transaction EVP, COO & Pres-RMDM of this company sold 9,885 shares at a rate of $58.06, taking the stock ownership to the 165,274 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,500 for $61.53, making the entire transaction worth $92,297. This insider now owns 11,616 shares in total.

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.79) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +6.91 while generating a return on equity of 16.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.00% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CSG Systems International Inc.’s (CSGS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.25 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, CSG Systems International Inc.’s (CSGS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.60 in the near term. At $58.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.64.

CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.81 billion has total of 32,083K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,046 M in contrast with the sum of 72,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 262,170 K and last quarter income was 5,320 K.